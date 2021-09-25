Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Major hurricane expected with Sam; Teresa dwindling

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 4:56 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters expected Hurricane Sam to intensify into a major storm on Saturday, while subtropical storm Teresa was weakening and projected to dissipate on Sunday.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was centered about 1,150 miles (1,855 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands early Saturday. It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sam had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 mph), making it a Category 2 hurricane. It was expected to become a Category 3 storm later Saturday, and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of 140 mph (225 kph).

Meanwhile, subtropical storm Teresa formed Friday north of Bermuda. Forecasters said Teresa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The storm was centered about 155 miles (255 kilometers) north-northwest of Bermuda and moving west-northwest at about 6 mph (9 kph). It was expected to become a remnant low later Saturday, and then dissipate Sunday.

Forecasters noted that Teresa will likely be the ninth “shortie” of the hurricane season — systems that are short-lived and relatively weak.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

