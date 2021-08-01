2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Hurricane Hilda, far out in Pacific, no threat to land

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 10:58 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Hilda was advancing slowly across the open Pacific on Sunday, posing no threat to land.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center and was expected to strengthen only slightly before starting to lose force.

The storm was centered about 885 miles (1,420 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and was heading to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

