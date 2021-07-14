Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Tropícal Storm Felicia forms far off Mexico’s coast

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 10:07 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Felicia formed Wednesday far off of Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm is likely to reach hurricane force by Friday, but poses no threat to land on its westward march across open water.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph (75 kph) Wednesday morning and it was centered about 650 miles (1,045 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was heading west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

