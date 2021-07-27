2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Home » World News » Sweden wins again in…

Sweden wins again in Olympic soccer, New Zealand eliminated

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 6:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Anna Anvegard and Madelen Janogy scored a goal each Tuesday to help Sweden finish Group G with a perfect record after a 2-0 victory over New Zealand in the women’s Olympic soccer competition.

Anvegard headed in the opening goal in the 17th minute and Janogy knocked in the other in the 30th.

Sweden is looking to reach its second straight Olympic final after losing to Germany in the gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The Swedes finished five points ahead of the United States and Australia, who drew 0-0 in the other group game. New Zealand was eliminated.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

Make telework decisions based on the job, not 'managerial preference,' OPM says

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up