2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » World News » All Blacks to play…

All Blacks to play US Eagles at FedEx Field in October

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 6:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Rugby has confirmed the All Blacks will play the United States at FedEx Field outside Washington D.C. in October.

The All Blacks will meet the US Eagles on Oct. 23 to play for the new 1874 Cup. The trophy references the year of the first rugby match played in the United States, between McGill and Harvard University.

The All Blacks added the match as part of their autumn tour to Britain and France.

New Zealand last played the United States in 2014 when it won 74-6 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The United States is bidding to host the 2027 or 2031 men’s Rugby World Cup or the 2029 women’s Rugby World Cup.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | World News

Biden considers requiring federal workers to be vaccinated

56 federal financial systems nearing end of life puts Treasury on fast track to get shared services right

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up