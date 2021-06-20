FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Home » World News » UEFA probes discrimination at…

UEFA probes discrimination at Euro 2020 games in Hungary

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 10:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two European Championship soccer matches in Hungary are being investigated for “potential discriminatory incidents,” UEFA said Sunday.

The governing body of European soccer said a “UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed” to conduct an investigation.

UEFA didn’t say what form of discrimination it was investigating or how it might have been expressed. It didn’t set out a timeline for when the inspector would report back or when there might be a hearing.

The probe will focus on Hungary’s 3-0 loss to Portugal on Tuesday and its 1-1 draw with France on Saturday. Both matches were played at the Puskas Arena.

Budapest is the only Euro 2020 host city to allow full crowds for games.

Hungary’s next game is against Germany on Wednesday in Munich. The Puskas Arena will host defending champion Portugal’s game against France on the same day.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up