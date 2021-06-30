Tropical Storm Enrique misses direct hit on Baja resorts

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique swirled to the east of the tip of Mexico’s Baja California…

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique swirled to the east of the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, missing a direct hit on the beach resorts there and predicted to to weaken into a tropical depression Wednesday.

Enrique’s maximum sustained winds were down to 40 mph (65 kph) early Wednesday, just barely a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm’s core was about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of La Paz and moving northwest up the Gulf of California at 9 mph (15 kph).

It was expected to cross the Baja peninsula later Wednesday and weaken to a tropical depression.

Mexican officials in Baja California Sur state had closed the ports of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo to smaller boats as well the ports of Los Barriles and La Paz, while city officials in Los Cabos prepared to open shelters in case of flooding. Forecasters said the storm could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in the state, with localized amounts of as much as 4 inches.

Enrique became the Pacific season’s first hurricane Saturday, but it stayed at sea while brushing past the Cabo Corrientes bulge on Mexico’s southwestern coast Sunday night and then heading for Baja California.

