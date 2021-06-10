CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » World News » Orbán defends soccer fans…

Orbán defends soccer fans who booed kneeling Irish players

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 7:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday defended the soccer fans who booed the Irish national team while they were kneeling as a sign of solidarity against racism at a game this week.

The incident occurred during Tuesday’s friendly match against Hungary.

“Politics has no place in sports,” Orbán said during a government news conference.

Before the match, the Hungarian soccer federation had already released a statement indicating that the country’s national team would not kneel.

Orbán said Hungarians only kneel before God, before their country, and when they ask for the hand of their lovers.

He also said Hungarians do not have the moral duty of those from countries that had slavery.

“Hungary has never been a slave-keeping country,” he said. “We cannot feel that moral weight that those countries do.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

What's taking so long for the Army to update its on-base lodging?

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up