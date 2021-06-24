CORONAVIRUS: Vaccine rates among DC teens | DC is open rally | Will vaccine boosters be necessary? | Area vaccination numbers
Danish officials: Delta variant reported during Euro 2020

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 5:20 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant.

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that about 4,000 people sat near those who tested positive.

Denmark has reported 247 case of the variant since April 2.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

