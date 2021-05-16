CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » World News » Archer to miss test…

Archer to miss test series against NZ with elbow injury

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 1:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss next month’s test series against New Zealand after suffering a recurrence of an elbow injury.

Archer was hurt playing for Sussex in a County Championship match against Kent this week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday he had pain in his right elbow when bowling.

Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow, the ECB said.

Archer had to pull out of the IPL because of an elbow injury.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | World News

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up