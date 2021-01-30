CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Fire erupts at Brazil stadium that hosted World Cup games

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 11:26 AM

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A fire at a Brazilian stadium that hosted World Cup games in 2014 caused damage and left some people suffering from smoke inhalation on Saturday.

The blaze at Castelão Arena in the northeastern city of Fortaleza apparently was sparked by a short circuit in the broadcast area, according to the fire department, though agency spokesman Col. Oscar Neto said the cause would be investigated.

Television images showed flames and a column of black smoke rising above the stadium.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people needed medical assistance or if anyone was hospitalized. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

The stadium hosted six games during the World Cup including Brazil’s 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Colombia. Other teams that played there were Uruguay, Costa Rica, Mexico, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Ivory Coast and Mexico.

The stadium has a capacity of more than 60,000 and is home to top-division soccer teams Ceara and Fortaleza.

