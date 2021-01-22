CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » World News » Bosniak wartime officer gets…

Bosniak wartime officer gets 10 years for war crimes

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 4:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A Bosnian court on Friday convicted a former senior officer whose troops included Islamic volunteer fighters during the 1992-95 conflict of war crimes and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday ruled that wartime Bosnian Army Third Corps commander Sakib Mahmuljin did nothing to prevent crimes against Serb prisoners by the El Mujahedin unit.

Mahmuljin had pleaded not guilty, with his lawyers insisting he had no real command over the unit that consisted of volunteers from the Middle East.

The indictment said members of the El Mujahedin unit killed at least 55 imprisoned Bosnian Serb soldiers between July and September 1995 in the areas of Zavidovici and Vozuca, in central Bosnia.

More than 100,000 people died during the war in Bosnia, which started when the Bosniak-led government declared independence from Serb-led Yugoslavia, triggering a rebellion by Bosnian Serbs who wanted to unite with neighboring Serbia.

The war ended in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement in 1995 which created two entities with a loose central government — Serb-dominated one and a Bosniak-Croat one. Bosnia remains ethnically divided and impoverished despite international efforts at reconciliation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

Trump administration was a mixed bag for military personnel, Biden has opportunity on his side, analysts say

McGuigan leaving State Dept. in a more agile, centralized position

House Democrats propose 2022 federal pay raise with new bill

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up