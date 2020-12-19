CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Suárez nets 2, Atlético keeps Liga lead with win over Elche

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 10:15 AM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luis Suárez scored two goals to help Atlético Madrid beat Elche 3-1 and ensure it stayed at the top of the Spanish league on Saturday.

The league leaders moved three points clear of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. Sociedad visits Levante later on Saturday, while Madrid visits Eibar on Sunday.

Suárez’s double ensured Atlético bounced back from its 2-0 defeat at Madrid last round, its first defeat in the competition since February.

The Uruguay striker’s seven goals this season make him joint-top scorer of the league along with Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas.

