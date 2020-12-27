CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Military chopper crashes in north Pakistan, killing all 4

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 12:05 AM

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani army helicopter on a rescue mission crashed overnight, killing all four aboard, the military said Sunday.

The military said the helicopter was transporting the body of a soldier who died after getting trapped in an avalanche when it crashed Saturday evening in the northern Minimarg area of Astore district due to technical reasons.

The dead included the pilot, co-pilot and two soldiers.

World News

