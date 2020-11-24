THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » World News » Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena…

Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 3:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in postseason.

The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.”

He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.

Arozarena hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games for Tampa Bay.

Local media reported that Arozarena married a Colombian woman earlier this month in Merida, the Yucatan state capital.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

Which changes to the federal market are here to stay?

Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks

Ex-Homeland Security official Mayorkas returns under Biden

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up