CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC businesses continue to struggle | How to safely navigate Thanksgiving | Region's latest test results
Home » World News » Israel says Hezbollah drone…

Israel says Hezbollah drone downed in Israeli airspace

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Tuesday said it shot down a drone belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group that entered Israeli airspace.

In a brief statement, the military said it had monitored the aircraft throughout the incident and there was no danger to Israeli communities or forces.

It said the army remained on “elevated readiness and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty,” raising the possibility of an Israeli reprisal.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006. A U.N.-brokered cease-fire has largely kept things quiet since then, but the sides have had several small clashes, most recently last summer.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or the Lebanese government.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

A Biden federal workforce agenda can draw on lessons from his predecessors

What’s next for the State Department workforce under the Biden administration?

President-Elect Biden announces agency transition teams

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up