CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 10 million cases | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » World News » Final votes confirm New…

Final votes confirm New Zealand won’t legalize marijuana

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won’t be legalizing marijuana after the final votes counted Friday in a referendum failed to overturn the result from election night — although it got close.

The referendum to legalize the drug ended up with 48% support and 51% against, a tightening from the election night split of 46% in favor and 53% against. The special votes counted after the Oct. 17 election included those cast overseas and accounted for about 17% of the total vote.

The special votes also slightly increased the majority of liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Labour Party, which ended up with just over 50% of the total vote, and 65 of Parliament’s 120 seats.

It is the first time any single party has commanded a majority in Parliament since New Zealand introduced a proportional system 24 years ago.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

The post election dust is slowly settling as Congress gets back to work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up