WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders have voted in favor of legalizing euthanasia in a binding referendum.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 29, 2020, 9:04 PM
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders have voted in favor of legalizing euthanasia in a binding referendum.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.