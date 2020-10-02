CORONAVIRUS NEWS: As cases surges, only 2 states are trending in the right direction | Merkel warns of hard days as Europe sees new restrictions | Latest test results in DC region
2nd-tier soccer game postponed in Spain after positive tests

The Associated Press

October 18, 2020, 2:16 PM

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish second-division soccer match between Alcorcón and Ponferradina was postponed on Sunday after four coronavirus cases for Alcorcón were confirmed.

The Spanish league said those who tested positive — players and staff members — were asymptomatic and in isolation. The positive cases were detected on Saturday. The game was called off a few hours ahead of its scheduled start on Sunday.

It was the first match postponed because of the coronavirus this season in the first or second divisions of Spanish soccer.

Alcorcón, sitting 18th in the 22-team second tier, recently was punished for using ineligible players in a league game against Zaragoza.

