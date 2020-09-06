CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC still worried about virus cases | Worries about virus spike during Labor Day weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Tropical Storm Julio heads away from Mexican coast

The Associated Press

September 6, 2020, 10:56 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julio was heading rapidly westward away from Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) Sunday morning and it was centered about 265 miles (425 kilometers) south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was headed to the west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

The center said the outlook for the small storm was relatively uncertain, though it wasn’t expected to create a threat to land.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

