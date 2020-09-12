CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Kids infected at day care spread virus at home | U.Md. set to resume some in-person classes Monday | Latest coronavirus test results
Paulette strengthens to a hurricane on approach to Bermuda

The Associated Press

September 12, 2020, 11:10 PM

MIAMI (AP) — A strengthening Paulette gained hurricane status late Saturday as it approached Bermuda, threatening to bring storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to the territory over coming days.

Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) as of 11 p.m. Sunday just 385 miles (615 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

It was forecast to be a dangerous hurricane in coming hours.

Storm surge, coastal flooding and rainfall totals up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) were likely for the territory. The hurricane was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) but expected to make a turn toward the north on Monday, crossing near or over Bermuda on Monday morning.

