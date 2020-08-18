CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC adds Delaware to high-risk list | Va. lawmakers advance absentee voting measures | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » World News » Russian general killed by…

Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria

The Associated Press

August 18, 2020, 12:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian general was killed and two other servicemen were wounded by a land mine explosion in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a “humanitarian” mission.

It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn’t identify him.

Russia has deployed its troops in Syria since 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s government.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up