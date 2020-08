CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Mass shooter Brenton Tarrant tells judge he won’t speak in his own defense at sentencing…

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Mass shooter Brenton Tarrant tells judge he won’t speak in his own defense at sentencing hearing in New Zealand court.

