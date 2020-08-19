Genevieve approaches Mexico’s Baja as Category 3 hurricane

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Genevieve approached Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula on Wednesday, threatening to bring tropical…

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Genevieve approached Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula on Wednesday, threatening to bring tropical storm force winds to parts of the area even if its center wasn’t likely to hit land.

The Category 3 storm is expected to pass near the southern portion of the peninsula on Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

“There’s nothing for left for us to do, but take the boat to a safe place,” said Elio López as he pulled his small boat out of the water in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the storm’s arrival. Officials had already closed the port.

The hurricane center said Genevieve had weakened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) early Wednesday and was centered about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. It was moving to the northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

More than 10,000 families live in flood-prone informal settlements in homes of wood and cardboard in Cabo San Lucas, areas that usually have to be evacuated when storms approach.

In one such neighborhood, El Caribe, residents appeared calm Tuesday. “They haven’t told us anything, but if there’s strong wind it’s going to take the roof off the house,” said Flor Juárez, who moved to the area three years from the southern state of Guerrero.

Along the tourist areas in Cabo San Lucas, the streets were semi-empty, but it has been that way for some time. Most of the tourist-oriented businesses remain closed due to the pandemic.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the peninsula from Los Barriles to Puerto Cortes.

The storm was expected to spread 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of water over parts of Baja California Sur state as it advances roughly parallel to the coast.

