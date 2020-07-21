Tropical Storm Douglas grows, far out in Pacific Ocean

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Douglas was strengthening over the open Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, and forecasters…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Douglas was strengthening over the open Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, and forecasters projected it would grow into the region’s first hurricane of the season.

Douglas, which reached tropical storm force the day before, was centered about 2,110 miles (3,390 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, Tuesday and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Douglas was forecast to reach hurricane force later Tuesday or Wednesday, though it was likely to start declining again later in the week.

It was headed to the west-southwest at 15 mph (24 kph), and was expected to veer to the west-northwest by Wednesday night.

There were no immediate hazards to land.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.