Home » World News » WTO chief leaves before…

WTO chief leaves before term expires for personal reason

The Associated Press

May 14, 2020, 12:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization says he will leave his post a year before his term expires, an unprecedented mid-term resignation at the WTO that he called a “personal decision.”

Roberto Azevedo, a former diplomat from Brazil, said he will step down on Aug. 31, cutting short a seven-year tenure marked in recent years by intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused the Geneva-based trade body of an anti-U.S. bias and other complaints.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up