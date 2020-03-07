Home » World News » Arctic Winter Games canceled…

Arctic Winter Games canceled because of coronavirus concerns

The Associated Press

March 7, 2020, 9:15 PM

WHITEHORSE, Yukon (AP) — The Arctic Winter Games have been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The games, which celebrate northern sports and culture from around the circumpolar world, were schedule to begin March 16 in Whitehorse.

The host group says it made the decision on the recommendation of Yukon’s acting chief medical officer of health.

There are no current cases of the virus in Yukon and the risk of infection is considered low.

