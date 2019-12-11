Home » World News » Authorities in New Zealand…

Authorities in New Zealand say two more people have died from the volcano eruption, raising the death toll to 16

The Associated Press

December 11, 2019, 1:40 PM

Authorities in New Zealand say two more people have died from the volcano eruption, raising the death toll to 16.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up