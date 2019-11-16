TS Raymond flags as it heads toward Mexico’s Baja peninsula

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Raymond began weakening Saturday over the Pacific as it moved northward in the general…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Raymond began weakening Saturday over the Pacific as it moved northward in the general direction of Mexico’s resort-studded Los Cabos.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Raymond had maximum sustained winds around 45 mph (75 kph) as of the afternoon, was centered about 460 miles (740 kilometers) south-southwest of the tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was heading north at 2 mph (4 kph).

The hurricane center said Raymond should dump 3 to 5 inches of rain over southern parts of the peninsula, threatening dangerous floods.

The storm was forecast to degrade into a tropical depression as it nears the area late Sunday and become a remnant low Monday.

The twin cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo are popular beach destinations for foreign and domestic travelers.

Baja California Sur Gov. Carlos Mendoza Davis said civil defense officials decided to close the port of Los Cabos beginning 8 p.m. Saturday.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

