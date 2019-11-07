Biggest tropical wetlands ravaged by fires in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Fires in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands have ripped through the biodiverse region, consuming an area the…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Fires in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands have ripped through the biodiverse region, consuming an area the size of London in just the past 10 days, burning some animals alive and sending others fleeing.

The inferno in the world’s largest tropical wetlands is the latest environmental disaster facing Brazil, coming after a mysterious oil spill that is afflicting beaches in the northeast and August fires that raged in the Amazon region.

The Pantanal, which sprawls over parts of Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay, is a popular ecotourism destination considered one of the best places to see wildlife in South America. During the wet season, rivers overflow their banks and make most of the region accessible only by boat and plane.

But this year’s dry season has extended much longer than usual.

