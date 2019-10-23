Suspension sought for politician in human trafficking case

PHOENIX (AP) — The governing board in Arizona’s most populous county took the first step Wednesday toward suspending an elected…

PHOENIX (AP) — The governing board in Arizona’s most populous county took the first step Wednesday toward suspending an elected official accused of running a human smuggling scheme involving pregnant women from the Marshall Islands who were brought to the U.S. to give birth.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to notify Assessor Paul Petersen that it plans a public meeting next week to consider suspending him for up to 120 days.

Board members lack the authority to permanently remove Petersen from his office that that determines the value of properties for tax purposes in Phoenix and its suburbs. He was arrested last week and is in federal custody and has refused to resign — but Arizona law allows him to be suspended for “neglect of duty” if he’s first given at least five days’ notice.

The board on Wednesday said Petersen is neglecting his duties because he’s not physically present in the office and has extremely limited access while in detention to telephone and email. The board also said that an audit of his office that began after his arrest found files from his adoption business on his county computer.

County employees are prohibited from using their computers for personal business “and we would hope that our countywide elected officials would live up to that,” said Bill Gates, the Board of Supervisors’ Republican chairman.

Petersen illegally paid women from the Marshall Islands to have their babies in the United States and give them up for adoption, authorities have said. The women were crammed into homes owned or rented by Petersen, sometimes with little to no prenatal care, the authorities have said in court documents. He faces charges in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah including human smuggling, sale of a child, fraud, forgery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Petersen is a Republican elected most recently in 2016. His lawyer, Kurt Altman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the board’s action. His former lawyer, Matt Long, has denied that Petersen’s adoption business broke the law.

Petersen completed a mission in the Marshall Islands, a collection of atolls and islands in the eastern Pacific, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He later worked in the islands and the U.S. on behalf of an international adoption agency before going to law school and becoming an adoption attorney. Prosecutors say he charged families $25,000 to $40,000 per adoption. The charges span three years and involve some 75 adoptions. There are about 30 pending adoptions in three states, authorities said in court documents.

The president of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Hilda Heine, last week praised U.S. authorities for arresting Petersen, saying “Marshallese women have been induced by people like Petersen and his ilk for too long.”

