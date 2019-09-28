PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the…

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) (AP/Jason DeCrow) Ruling party Sen. Ralph Fethiere fires his gun outside Parliament as he arrives for a vote on the ratification of Fritz William Michel’s nomination as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opposition members confronted ruling-party senators, and Fethiere pulled a pistol when protesters rushed at him and members of his entourage. The vote was cancelled. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) (AP/Dieu Nalio Chery) Student protesters are sprayed with water from a police water cannon truck during a protest outside parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of demonstrators protesting a new law that they said has crippled Indonesia’s anti-corruption agency. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)) (AP/Tatan Syuflana) Soldiers practice marching in formation ahead of the military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Naohiko Hatta/Pool Photo via AP) (AP/Naochiko Hatta) President Donald Trump speaks at a multilateral meeting on Venezuela in New York, during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP/Evan Vucci) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a Haitian senator firing his gun in the air as protesters approached his entourage; environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaking at the United Nations headquarters; and the approach of a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 21-27, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.