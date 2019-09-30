MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Narda soaked the resort city of Mazatlan with sheets of driven rain and whipped…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Narda soaked the resort city of Mazatlan with sheets of driven rain and whipped palm trees with its strong winds Monday, swamping streets and damaging some properties after passing over Puerto Vallarta, another popular beach destination.

Government agencies and local media posted images online of workers clearing refuse, apparently from signs or rooftops, as well as downed trees and power lines.

The storm was crawling up Mexico’s west coast on a forecast track parallel to the shore. Narda had previously been downgraded to a tropical depression after moving over land Sunday, but it regained tropical storm strength after passing back over water.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Narda’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 50 mph (85 kph), and its center was about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west-northwest of Mazatlan in the afternoon.

It was heading northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) and was expected to move over the Gulf of California near its eastern coast through Tuesday.

Classes were canceled as a precaution in Sinaloa state, which is home to Mazatlan, and some flights to and from the city were suspended.

The Hurricane Center said Narda could dump 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain along the coast in Sinaloa and Nayarit, with isolated totals of 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters). Significant rainfall was also expected in the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Baja California Sur and Sonora.

Authorities reported flooded roads and rivers, and the storm also toppled trees and billboards and washed out some roads earlier in the southwestern state of Guerrero. Local media reported that a 26-year-old man died while trying to cross a river in San Pedro Mixtepec, Oaxaca state.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lorenzo weakened to Category 2 force in the central Atlantic Ocean after earlier hitting Category 5, which made it the strongest storm ever observed so far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

The Hurricane Center said the “very large” storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) Monday. It was moving north-northeast at 15 mph (24 kph) and was centered about 990 miles (1,590 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores, a Portuguese island chain.

Portuguese authorities issued a hurricane warning for the central and western Azores and a tropical storm watch for the eastern Azores.

