Jordan, Foxx debut injustice drama ‘Just Mercy’ at film fest

TORONTO (AP) — Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx’s true-life tale of an innocent Death Row inmate, “Just Mercy,” made a powerful impression in its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In its Friday night debut in Toronto, “Just Mercy” unveiled an earnest social-issue drama, powered by potent performances from its leads. Jordan plays attorney Bryan Stevenson, founder of Alabama’s Equal Justice Initiative, and Foxx plays Walter McMillian, who in 1988 was sentenced to the death penalty for a murder he didn’t commit.

Stevenson joined the cast and director Destin Daniel Cretton at the film’s premiere. Speaking after the film, Jordan hailed Stevenson as “a real-life superhero.”

Set for release on Dec. 25, “Just Mercy” is expected to be a contender at next year’s Academy Awards.

