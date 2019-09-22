Home » World News » Human chain rings German…

Human chain rings German cathedral to demand gender equality

The Associated Press

September 22, 2019, 12:07 PM

BERLIN (AP) — About 800 people have protested gender inequality in the Catholic Church by forming a human chain around Germany’s Cologne Cathedral.

German news agency dpa reported that many of the protesters were women from an activist group called Maria 2.0.

The group is pushing for the Catholic Church in Germany to allow women to have leadership roles within the church hierarchy.

The protesters outside the cathedral on Sunday also demanded more transparent handling of child sex abuse cases involving clergy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up