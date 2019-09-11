ECB faces key stimulus decision as Draghi era nears end

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Analysts say European Central Bank head Mario Draghi is preparing a new shot of stimulus to…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Analysts say European Central Bank head Mario Draghi is preparing a new shot of stimulus to prop up economic growth and inflation.

Yet he faces questions from some of the ECB’s own officials about how much support is needed — and amid broader doubts about whether central banks like the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve can save the global economy by themselves.

The ECB is expected to cut a key interest rate Thursday and could take additional steps including launching bond purchases to pump newly created money into the economy.

Uncertainty about how far the bank will go at Draghi’s next-to-last meeting sets up a dramatic finale to his eight-year term as head of the monetary authority for the 19 countries that use the euro.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.