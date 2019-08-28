Deneuve and Kore-eda transcend language for ‘The Truth’

VENICE, Italy (AP) — French actress Catherine Deneuve says the language barrier working with Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda caused some…

VENICE, Italy (AP) — French actress Catherine Deneuve says the language barrier working with Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda caused some frustration but that she was happy in the end.

The 75-year-old stars in his latest film, “The Truth,” which opened the 76th Venice International Film Festival Wednesday night.

Deneuve plays a French movie star whose tricky relationship with her grown daughter comes to a head after the publication of her memoir. Juliette Binoche plays the daughter.

“The Truth” is Kore-eda’s first film shot outside of Japan and not in the Japanese language. Deneuve says the process of working through an interpreter to speak to the director was very unique and sometimes difficult.

“The Truth” is one of 21 films at the festival competing for the Golden Lion which will be announced on Sept. 7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.