Deaths as lightning strikes in Poland’s Tatra Mountains

The Associated Press

August 22, 2019, 9:08 AM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Mountain rescuers in Poland say some people have been killed and others injured when a sudden thunderstorm passed over the country’s southern Tatra Mountains.

The TOPR rescue service said Thursday that rescuers were dispatched to Giewont peak where a group of tourists, including children, had been struck by lightning. Footage on TVN24 showed TOPR rescuers racing to a helicopter to get to the peak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

