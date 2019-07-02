Prince Harry honors his mother’s legacy at The Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit event

(LONDON) — Prince Harry honored his mother’s legacy by attending The Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit on Tuesday.

Set up in the memory of Diana, the Princess of Wales, the charity looks to inspire positive change for young people through a mentoring program, an anti-bullying initiative and the Diana Award — a “prestigious award which publicly recognizes young people,” according to the palace.

Harry attended the Summit Tuesday afternoon, greeting charity figures and some of the young people who have benefited from the mentoring they have received as part of the charity’s work.

This was the first-ever Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit. Harry was met with rapturous applause as he took to the stage to talk about fatherhood and how he aspires to be a role model for his son Archie.

“I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model,” Harry said in a speech. “Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father, knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior. Maybe one day even following in my footsteps. But it’s not just my role as a father that shows me that. It’s in the people I see every day that don’t realize how inspirational they are to those watching.”

Guests heard stories of how mentoring has changed people’s lives for the better, helping them develop practical skills to have a strong impact on the local and global community.

“The Duke believes that every child should be given the opportunity and support they need to fulfill their potential, regardless of their background or situation,” the Palace said in a statement. “Through a program of public and private visits, His Royal Highness regularly supports projects that enable children from disadvantaged backgrounds to build their skills and confidence.”

The charity visit took place one day after Prince William delighted a small group well-wishers who had gathered to hold a vigil outside Kensington Palace to mark what would have been Diana’s 58th birthday. William shook their hands and posed for photographs, with one of his fans describing the moment as “very emotional.”

‘William told me he knew we’d been coming here for years and thanked us for what we were doing for his mother,” 59-year-old Londoner John Loughrey told MailOnline.” “I’m still shaking now. I feel very emotional.”

