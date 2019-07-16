Home » World News » Portugal suspends visas to…

Portugal suspends visas to Iranians ‘for security reasons’

The Associated Press

July 16, 2019, 1:27 PM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s foreign minister says his country has temporarily stopped granting visas to Iranians “for security reasons.”

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told a Portuguese parliament committee about the decision on Tuesday but declined to elaborate on the rationale for it. He said he would provide details privately to lawmakers on the committee.

Portugal has long had diplomatic relations with Iran, though trade and ties are minor compared with other European Union countries.

Online newspaper Observador reports that national news agency Lusa quoted Santos Silva saying, “Portugal doesn’t take lightly who it lets into the country.”

