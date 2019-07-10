Flights resume at London’s Gatwick Airport

LONDON (AP) — London’s Gatwick Airport says flights have resumed after “an air traffic control systems issue” temporarily halted all…

LONDON (AP) — London’s Gatwick Airport says flights have resumed after “an air traffic control systems issue” temporarily halted all takeoffs and landings.

The airport advised passengers in a tweet Wednesday night to “check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport, as we return to full operations.”

All flights to and from Gatwick were suspended for about 90 minutes due to an air traffic control issue. The airport did not say what the problem might have been.

Gatwick, located around 30 miles (45 kms) south of central London, is the second-busiest airport in the U.K. and is especially busy during the summer holiday season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.