Brazil leader seeks greater control over cinema industry

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he wants a "filter" on the country's audiovisual production, possibly limiting public funding to projects his administration deems fit. Bolsonaro said Friday that without some sort of filter, he will consider shutting down the government-run National Cinema Agency. The agency oversees regulation and financing for Brazil's film and audiovisual industry. The president commented a day after signing a decree moving another agency that determines governments policy on movies from the citizenship and culture ministry to his chief of staff's office. Critics say the move will increase government oversight on the body. Bolsonaro said Thursday that Brazil should no longer use public funds for films that "disrespect families." The president is a devout Christian and ran a right-wing campaign on a socially conservative agenda.

