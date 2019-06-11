202
Thousands of Czechs demand premier, justice minister resign

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 2:50 pm 06/11/2019 02:50pm
People hold a placard reading - 'Brno - We have had enough', during a demonstration in Brno, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Thousands of Czechs are rallying as protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his justice minister are intensifying across the country. The protesters gathered in hundreds places Tuesday, a week after tens of thousands rallied in Prague. A major protest is scheduled for a Prague park on June 23 if their demands aren't met. Babis repeatedly said he wouldn’t resign. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of Czechs have rallied to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his new justice minister as protests are intensifying across the country.

The protesters gathered in several hundred towns Tuesday, a week after tens of thousands rallied in Prague.

They are calling on Babis to step down after a preliminary European Union report established a conflict of interest over subsidies for his former business empire.

They want the same from the justice minister who they say might compromise the legal system at a time when prosecutors have to decide whether to indict Babis over alleged fraud involving EU funds in a separate case.

A major protest is scheduled for June 23 in Prague if their demands aren’t met. Babis repeatedly has said he won’t resign.

