Swiss delay plans for nationwide e-voting, citing flaws

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 6:32 am 06/27/2019 06:32am
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss officials are delaying plans to introduce electronic voting across the Alpine country, saying it’s “premature” because of problems testing the security and reliability of the system.

The Federal Council said there is support for e-voting in addition to mail-in and in-person balloting. Some Swiss cantons, or regions, have already used e-voting systems, and the federal government has supported work on a nationwide system.

Swiss Post, the operator of one system, ran tests this year that turned up “serious flaws” in its source code.

Federal Chancellery spokesman Rene Lenzin said the council would re-evaluate the issue in mid-August, and that electronic voting could still be launched for federal elections in October.

Tech News World News
