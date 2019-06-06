202
Home » World News » Spain caretaker PM Sánchez…

Spain caretaker PM Sánchez will try to form government

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 3:27 pm 06/06/2019 03:27pm
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is trying to form a new government and keep his Socialist Party in power.

The Spanish Parliament’s speaker, Meritxell Batet, said Thursday that Spanish King Felipe VI has proposed Sánchez as the candidate to form a government. Sánchez’s Socialist party won April 28 national elections but fell short of a majority and will need to support to remain in charge.

The far-left We Can party is pushing to enter into a coalition, but the Socialists have said they would prefer to govern as a minority.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!