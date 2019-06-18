202
Lebanese US resident, freed by Iran, leaves for America

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 2:51 am 06/18/2019 02:51am
Nizar Zakka a Lebanese citizen and permanent U.S. resident who was released in Tehran after nearly four years in jail on charges of spying, flashes victory sign at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Zakka, a Lebanese businessman who was imprisoned for years in Iran, has been freed and arrived to his native Lebanon on Tuesday, a development that comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. after President Donald Trump withdrew America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese man and permanent U.S. resident released by Tehran after years in an Iranian prison has left Lebanon for the United States, where his three sons reside.

Nizar Zakka’s office says the 52-year old information technology expert is travelling to the U.S. on Tuesday.

Zakka was released last week and flew to his native Lebanon after nearly four years in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison.

Zakka was detained in Iran in September 2015 while trying to fly out of the country and subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison on accusation of spying for the U.S. He vigorously rejected the charges.

He told The Associated Press after his release that he was tortured in prison and appealed to Washington and other Western countries to get their nationals held in Iran.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

