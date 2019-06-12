202
Home » World News » Israel upgrades its air-raid…

Israel upgrades its air-raid warning system

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 9:04 am 06/12/2019 09:04am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has overhauled its air-raid warning system in order to minimize disruptions to the general population.

The army said on Wednesday that it is has divided the country into 1,700 alarm zones, up from the current 255 zones.

Ariel Blitz, head of public preparedness at the military’s home front command, says the system will more accurately pinpoint where an incoming rocket is heading.

He says that in Israel’s southern region near Gaza — an area that is a frequent target of Palestinian rocket fire — 75% fewer individuals will hear each siren. During past rounds of fighting, nonstop air-raid sirens have heavily disrupted life in the area.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Tech News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!