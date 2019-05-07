UK’s Prince Charles visits Germany on 4-day charm offensive

BERLIN (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla embarked on a visit to Germany on Tuesday, a four-day charm offensive during which he will stress the two European countries’ close ties. Charles’ arrival…

BERLIN (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla embarked on a visit to Germany on Tuesday, a four-day charm offensive during which he will stress the two European countries’ close ties.

Charles’ arrival in Berlin came a day after his younger son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife Meghan have had their first child, a healthy boy. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented Charles with a teddy bear for his new grandson after the two met for talks.

Charles, the 70-year-old heir to the British throne, also met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and was to attend a party in honor of his 93-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

At the party, Charles was expected to emphasize the bonds between Germany and Britain, which is trying — so far unsuccessfully — to leave the European Union.

The prince, who counts some German royalty among his ancestors, travels to Leipzig on Wednesday and Munich on Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.