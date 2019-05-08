202
UK and Ireland agree on residency for citizens post-Brexit

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 11:55 am 05/08/2019 11:55am
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland have agreed their citizens will still be able to live and work freely in both countries after Brexit.

The two governments signed a deal Wednesday to continue the U.K.-Ireland common travel area regardless of what the terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union end up being.

The date and terms of Brexit are uncertain due to political gridlock in Britain.

But losing the automatic right to live in any EU member country presumably will be a consequence of Brexit for U.K. citizens.

The common travel area has been in existence since the Republic of Ireland won independence from Britain almost a century ago, and predates either country’s EU membership.

The agreement means citizens can live, work, study, receive health care and vote in either country.

