202
Home » World News » Spanish court clears Shakira,…

Spanish court clears Shakira, Vives of plagiarism

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 10:09 am 05/16/2019 10:09am
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 27, 2019 file photo, Colombian singers Shakira, right, and Carlos Vives, rear, arrive at court in Madrid, Spain. A Spanish court has cleared Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives of a plagiarism claim after rejecting a lawsuit brought against them by a Cuban-born singer and producer. The court in Madrid issued its ruling in favor of Shakira and Vives on Thursday May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/File)

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has cleared Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives of a plagiarism claim after rejecting a lawsuit brought against them by a Cuban-born singer and producer.

The court in Madrid issued its ruling in favor of Shakira and Vives on Thursday.

Livan Rafael Castellanos had accused Shakira and Vives of plagiarizing his 1997 song “Yo te quiero tanto” in their award-winning hit “La Bicicleta.”

“La Bicicleta” won two of the three biggest Grammy Latino awards for 2016, including song and record of the year.

The ruling can be appealed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!